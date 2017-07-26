Discussione: Non lista tutti gli IP della LAN

codice:

public void listIP(){ try { InetAddress address; DefaultListModel iplan = new DefaultListModel(); jList1.setModel(iplan); InetAddress localhost = InetAddress.getLocalHost(); iplan.addElement(localhost.getHostAddress()); String ip; ip = localhost.getHostAddress(); for (int i = 0; i < 256; i++) { try { String currIP; currIP = ip.substring(0,ip.length()-3)+String.valueOf(i); address = InetAddress.getByName(currIP); if (address.isReachable(5)) { iplan.addElement(address.getHostAddress()); } } catch (IOException e) { msgbox(ex.Message); } } msgbox("Fine ricerca!"); } catch (UnknownHostException ex) { msgbox(ex.Message()); }