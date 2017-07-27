Discussione: css esterno con layout

Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

css esterno con layout

    css esterno con layout

    ho necessita di creare una css esterno da questa piccola pagina html con layout ,molto semplice, chi puo darmi un aiuto ed suggerimento grazie .


    questa e la pagina html :




    2)
    inoltre, se possibile, vorrei aggiungere nel css esterno in link di collegmamento di richiamo pagina htm, per inviare un messaggio da un form invio pagina.html




    PAGINA HTML


    <html>
    <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title> </title>
    <style>
    .centro {
    margin-left: auto;
    margin-right: auto;
    width: 80%;
    }


    </style>
    </head>
    <body>
    <!-- cento -->
    <div class="centro">
    <h1 style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">TESTO PRINCIPALE</h1>
    <h4 style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;"><big><big><big>Testo
    secondario </big></big></big></h4>
    <br>
    <span style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">Testo contenuto </span><br>
    <br style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">
    <span class="style1"
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"></span><span
    class="style1"
    style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: &quot;Times New Roman&quot;; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><br>
    <span></span></span>
    <table style="text-align: left; width: 100%;" border="0" cellpadding="0"
    cellspacing="0">
    <tbody>
    <tr>
    <td
    style="vertical-align: top; background-color: rgb(52, 73, 94);"><br>
    </td>
    </tr>
    </tbody>
    </table>
    </div>
    </body>
    ciao
    credo che la cosa migliore sia quella di cominciare a studiare html5, css3 ed un pizzico di php per quanto riguarda il form.
    Dà più soddisfazione, credimi.
    Oppure dovresti rivolgerti a chi, quanto hai chiesto, lo fa come lavoro.
    Quindi pagare.

    Saluti
    =================
    www.extrowebsite.com
