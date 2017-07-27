Discussione: css esterno con layout

ho necessita di creare una css esterno da questa piccola pagina html con layout ,molto semplice, chi puo darmi un aiuto ed suggerimento grazie .
questa e la pagina html :
2)
inoltre, se possibile, vorrei aggiungere nel css esterno in link di collegmamento di richiamo pagina htm, per inviare un messaggio da un form invio pagina.html
PAGINA HTML
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title> </title>
<style>
.centro {
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
width: 80%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<!-- cento -->
<div class="centro">
<h1 style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">TESTO PRINCIPALE</h1>
<h4 style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;"><big><big><big>Testo
secondario </big></big></big></h4>
<br>
<span style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">Testo contenuto </span><br>
<br style="font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;">
<span class="style1"
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"></span><span
class="style1"
style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px;"><br>
<span></span></span>
<table style="text-align: left; width: 100%;" border="0" cellpadding="0"
cellspacing="0">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td
style="vertical-align: top; background-color: rgb(52, 73, 94);"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</body>