Buongiorno, vorrei sviluppare un programma per l'accesso veloce al sito della mia banca.
Ho trovato su internet un esempio per collegarsi al sito web gmail con l'account di google.
Purtroppo l'esecuzione dell'esempio mi dà errore.
Premetto che ho eseguito il programma all'interno di Netbeans.
Il programma è questo:
L'output dell'esecuzione:
codice:
/*
* To change this license header, choose License Headers in Project Properties.
* To change this template file, choose Tools | Templates
* and open the template in the editor.
*/
package loginautomatico;
/**
*
* @author sanp
*/
import java.io.BufferedReader;
import java.io.DataOutputStream;
import java.io.InputStreamReader;
import java.io.UnsupportedEncodingException;
import java.net.CookieHandler;
import java.net.CookieManager;
import java.net.URL;
import java.net.URLEncoder;
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.List;
import javax.net.ssl.HttpsURLConnection;
import org.jsoup.Jsoup;
import org.jsoup.nodes.Document;
import org.jsoup.nodes.Element;
import org.jsoup.select.Elements;
public class LoginAutomatico{
private List<String> cookies;
private HttpsURLConnection conn;
private final String USER_AGENT = "Mozilla/5.0";
public static void main(String[] args) throws Exception {
String url = "https://accounts.google.com/ServiceLoginAuth";
String gmail = "https://mail.google.com/mail/";
LoginAutomatico http = new LoginAutomatico();
// make sure cookies is turn on
CookieHandler.setDefault(new CookieManager());
// 1. Send a "GET" request, so that you can extract the form's data.
String page = http.GetPageContent(url);
String postParams = http.getFormParams(page, "m51@gmail.com", "rum");
// 2. Construct above post's content and then send a POST request for
// authentication
http.sendPost(url, postParams); // <==================== riga 54
// 3. success then go to gmail.
String result = http.GetPageContent(gmail);
System.out.println(result);
}
private void sendPost(String url, String postParams) throws Exception {
URL obj = new URL(url);
conn = (HttpsURLConnection) obj.openConnection();
// Acts like a browser
conn.setUseCaches(false);
conn.setRequestMethod("POST");
conn.setRequestProperty("Host", "accounts.google.com");
conn.setRequestProperty("User-Agent", USER_AGENT);
conn.setRequestProperty("Accept",
"text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8");
conn.setRequestProperty("Accept-Language", "en-US,en;q=0.5");
for (String cookie : this.cookies) { // <=================== riga 74
conn.addRequestProperty("Cookie", cookie.split(";", 1)[0]);
}
conn.setRequestProperty("Connection", "keep-alive");
conn.setRequestProperty("Referer", "https://accounts.google.com/ServiceLoginAuth");
conn.setRequestProperty("Content-Type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded");
conn.setRequestProperty("Content-Length", Integer.toString(postParams.length()));
conn.setDoOutput(true);
conn.setDoInput(true);
// Send post request
DataOutputStream wr = new DataOutputStream(conn.getOutputStream());
wr.writeBytes(postParams);
wr.flush();
wr.close();
int responseCode = conn.getResponseCode();
System.out.println("\nSending 'POST' request to URL : " + url);
System.out.println("Post parameters : " + postParams);
System.out.println("Response Code : " + responseCode);
BufferedReader in =
new BufferedReader(new InputStreamReader(conn.getInputStream()));
String inputLine;
StringBuffer response = new StringBuffer();
while ((inputLine = in.readLine()) != null) {
response.append(inputLine);
}
in.close();
// System.out.println(response.toString());
}
private String GetPageContent(String url) throws Exception {
URL obj = new URL(url);
conn = (HttpsURLConnection) obj.openConnection();
// default is GET
conn.setRequestMethod("GET");
conn.setUseCaches(false);
// act like a browser
conn.setRequestProperty("User-Agent", USER_AGENT);
conn.setRequestProperty("Accept",
"text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8");
conn.setRequestProperty("Accept-Language", "en-US,en;q=0.5");
System.out.println("cookies..0 ");
if (cookies != null) {
System.out.println("cookies..1 ");
for (String cookie : this.cookies) {
conn.addRequestProperty("Cookie", cookie.split(";", 1)[0]);
}
}
int responseCode = conn.getResponseCode();
System.out.println("\nSending 'GET' request to URL : " + url);
System.out.println("Response Code : " + responseCode);
BufferedReader in =
new BufferedReader(new InputStreamReader(conn.getInputStream()));
String inputLine;
StringBuffer response = new StringBuffer();
while ((inputLine = in.readLine()) != null) {
response.append(inputLine);
}
in.close();
// Get the response cookies
setCookies(conn.getHeaderFields().get("Set-Cookie"));
return response.toString();
}
public String getFormParams(String html, String username, String password)
throws UnsupportedEncodingException {
System.out.println("Extracting form's data...");
Document doc = Jsoup.parse(html);
// Google form id
Element loginform = doc.getElementById("gaia_loginform");
Elements inputElements = loginform.getElementsByTag("input");
List<String> paramList = new ArrayList<String>();
for (Element inputElement : inputElements) {
String key = inputElement.attr("name");
String value = inputElement.attr("value");
if (key.equals("Email"))
value = username;
else if (key.equals("Passwd"))
value = password;
paramList.add(key + "=" + URLEncoder.encode(value, "UTF-8"));
}
// build parameters list
StringBuilder result = new StringBuilder();
for (String param : paramList) {
if (result.length() == 0) {
result.append(param);
} else {
result.append("&" + param);
}
}
return result.toString();
}
public List<String> getCookies() {
return cookies;
}
public void setCookies(List<String> cookies) {
this.cookies = cookies;
}
}
codice:
run:
cookies..0
Sending 'GET' request to URL : https://accounts.google.com/ServiceLoginAuth
Response Code : 200
Extracting form's data...
Exception in thread "main" java.lang.NullPointerException
at loginautomatico.LoginAutomatico.sendPost(LoginAutomatico.java:74)
at loginautomatico.LoginAutomatico.main(LoginAutomatico.java:54)
Java Result: 1