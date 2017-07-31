We are looking for a Senior UX Designer & Front End Developer/ front-end
Job Description:
Provide leadership and deep technical expertise in all aspects of solution design and application development for specific business environments. Focus on setting technical direction on groups of applications and similar technologies as well as taking responsibility for technically robust solutions encompassing all business, architecture, and technology constraints. May be responsible for coordinating teams to accomplish development in a matrixed organization.
Required Skills:
• Minimum of 5 years of experience in web design/development, with specific expertise with web-based application
• UX Designing
• Excellent knowledge of UX patterns and practices for web application design and development.
• HTML5/XHTML
• JavaScript
• CSS/CSS3
• History of successfully implementing business requirements with design elements
• Strong attention to detail, and a commitment to delivering highly-polished web-based prototypes under tight time constraints
• Clear communication, collaboration and organizational skills
• Able to communicate ideas to various levels of management
• Creative approach to problem solving, innovation and issue resolution
What’s On Offer:
• Salary, bonus and benefits are commensurate based on experience
• Paid holidays, vacation days, and sick days
• Very team oriented environment
• Supportive management team
• Endless career growth opportunity
Our Company:
Evensi is the world's largest events' discovery platform with 70 million events localised in 120 countries. Our technology is designed to find, filter and aggregate events, learn users' personal preferences, and match their interests with the best events in town.
Contact Us:
jobs@junto.space