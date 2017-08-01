voglio usare Admob nel mio progetto Cordova
quindi ho installato il plugin admob
poi ho aggiornato l'SDK dell'android
ma quando compilo, mi restituisce l'errore:
Could not find any matches for com.google.android.gmslay-services-ads
ecco l'output
1>MSBUILD : cordova-build error : FAILURE: Build failed with an exception. 1>MSBUILD : cordova-build error : * What went wrong: 1>MSBUILD : cordova-build error : A problem occurred configuring root project 'android'. 1>MSBUILD : cordova-build error : > Could not resolve all dependencies for configuration ':_debugCompile'. 1>MSBUILD : cordova-build error : > Could not find any matches for com.google.android.gmslay-services-ads:+ as no versions of com.google.android.gmslay-services-ads are available. 1>MSBUILD : cordova-build error : Searched in the following locations: 1>MSBUILD : cordova-build error :