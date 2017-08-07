<?phpdefine ( DOC_ROOT , dirname ( __FILE__ )); // To properly get the config.php file

$username = $_POST [ 'username' ]; //Set UserName

$password = $_POST [ 'password' ]; //Set Password

$msg = '' ;if(isset( $username , $password )) { ob_start (); include( DOC_ROOT . '/config.php' ); //Initiate the MySQL connection // To protect MySQL injection (more detail about MySQL injection)

$myusername = stripslashes ( $username );

$mypassword = stripslashes ( $password );

$myusername = mysqli_real_escape_string ( $dbC , $myusername );

$mypassword = mysqli_real_escape_string ( $dbC , $mypassword );

$sql = "SELECT * FROM login_admin WHERE user_name=' $myusername ' and user_pass=barge1(' $mypassword ')" ; $result = mysqli_query ( $dbC , $sql ); // Mysql_num_row is counting table row

$count = mysqli_num_rows ( $result ); // If result matched $myusername and $mypassword, table row must be 1 row

if( $count == 1 ){ // Register $myusername, $mypassword and redirect to file "admin.php"

session_register ( "admin" );

session_register ( "password" );

$_SESSION [ 'name' ]= $myusername ; header ( "location:admin.php" ); } else { $msg = "Wrong Username or Password. Please retry" ; header ( "location:index.php?msg= $msg " ); } ob_end_flush ();}else { header ( "location:index.php?msg=Please enter some username and password" );} ?>