ciao,
eseguendo questo script php sul mio server http (apache)
https://nopaste.linux-dev.org/?1160512
ho l'errore:
[:error] [pid 8427] [client 192.168.*.*:47080] PHP Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to undefined function ereg() in /srv/http/upgrade.php:48\nStack trace:\n#0 {main}\n thrown in /srv/ht
tp/upgrade.php on line 48
e' uno script vecchio, adesso ho la versione php-7.0.1
posso correggerlo in qualche modo?
grazie
p.s.
ho provato a sostituire :
ereg() o eregi()
con
ereg_replace() o eregi_replace()
ma ho ancora errore:
[Tue Aug 08 11:15:11.354056 2017] [:error] [pid 8856] [client 192.168.*.*:47428] PHP Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to undefined function ereg_replace() in /srv/http/upgrade2.php:48\nStack trace:\n#0 {main}\n thrown in /srv/http/upgrade2.php on line 48