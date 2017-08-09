Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 2 su 2

Discussione: Collegamento MS_Sql su più server

  1. Oggi, 16:02 #1
    morangel
    morangel non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2011
    Messaggi
    204

    Collegamento MS_Sql su più server

    Buongiorno, come faccio a modificare questa stringa in modo da poter effettuare una connessione ad un database MSSql presente su più server della stessa rete, per effettuare un'interrogazione ad una tabella presente su questi server?
    Esempio: interrogo contemporaneamente la tabella X presente sul Server1, Server 2 e server3 con database avente lo stesso nome e tabella con lo stesso nome.
    Grazie anticipatamente.

    codice:
    <%
' FileName="Connection_ado_conn_string.htm"
' Type="ADO" 
' DesigntimeType="ADO"
' HTTP="true"
' Catalog=""
' Schema=""
Dim MM_Registro_STRING
MM_Registro_STRING = "Provider=SQLOLEDB.1;Persist Security Info=False;User ID=sa;password=pass;Initial Catalog=Registro;Data Source=Server1"
%>
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  2. Oggi, 16:51 #2
    optime
    optime non è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it L'avatar di optime
    Registrato dal
    Sep 2002
    Messaggi
    26,187
    3 server, 3 connessioni. oppure da uno dei server associ gli altri due come linked server e fai un'unica interrogazione, ma hai bisogno di un dba
    La mia risposta ti ha aiutato? e allora birra!!
    Gestione Studi Legali|Blog|Gestione Progetti
    LOCALAB, per un regalo originale!Trello!
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
« Discussione precedente | Prossima discussione »

Permessi di invio

  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
  •  

Regole del Forum

Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.