Discussione: Collegamento MS_Sql su più server

Buongiorno, come faccio a modificare questa stringa in modo da poter effettuare una connessione ad un database MSSql presente su più server della stessa rete, per effettuare un'interrogazione ad una tabella presente su questi server?
Esempio: interrogo contemporaneamente la tabella X presente sul Server1, Server 2 e server3 con database avente lo stesso nome e tabella con lo stesso nome.
Grazie anticipatamente.
codice:
<%
' FileName="Connection_ado_conn_string.htm"
' Type="ADO"
' DesigntimeType="ADO"
' HTTP="true"
' Catalog=""
' Schema=""
Dim MM_Registro_STRING
MM_Registro_STRING = "Provider=SQLOLEDB.1;Persist Security Info=False;User ID=sa;password=pass;Initial Catalog=Registro;Data Source=Server1"
%>