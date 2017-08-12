Salve,
Chiedo scusa nel caso abbia postato nella sezione sbagliata.
Ho un problema appunto con XAMPP, purtroppo ho cercato invano ovunque ma niente da fare non riesco a risolvere il problema, so che su questo forum siete esperti nei vostri campi e vi chiedo un aiuto se possibile.
Il problema sta appunto nel far partire Apache, come potete vedere qui sotto dove ho riportato il tutto, da sempre errore anche nel caso in cui cambi numero di porta.
Stessa cosa pure con MySQL rimane in stato di Start in eterno senza mai partire...
Uso windows 8, se può servire..
05:10:47 [Apache] Attempting to start Apache app...
05:10:47 [Apache] Status change detected: running
05:10:48 [Apache] Status change detected: stopped
05:10:48 [Apache] Error: Apache shutdown unexpectedly.
05:10:48 [Apache] This may be due to a blocked port, missing dependencies,
05:10:49 [Apache] improper privileges, a crash, or a shutdown by another method.
05:10:49 [Apache] Press the Logs button to view error logs and check
05:10:49 [Apache] the Windows Event Viewer for more clues
05:10:49 [Apache] If you need more help, copy and post this
05:10:49 [Apache] entire log window on the forums
05:10:30 [mysql] Attempting to start MySQL app...