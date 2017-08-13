Discussione: inserire funzione in un echo

Codice PHP:

add_filter ( 'dashboard_glance_items' , 'custom_glance_items' , 10 , 1 );

function custom_glance_items ( $items = array() ) {

$post_types = array( 'company' , 'portfolios' , 'events' , 'deals' , 'blog' );

foreach( $post_types as $type ) {

if( ! post_type_exists ( $type ) ) continue;

$num_posts = wp_count_posts ( $type );

if( $num_posts ) {

$published = intval ( $num_posts -> publish );

$post_type = get_post_type_object ( $type );

$text = _n ( '%s ' . $post_type -> labels -> singular_name , '%s ' . $post_type -> labels -> name , $published , 'your_textdomain' );

$text = sprintf ( $text , number_format_i18n ( $published ) );

if ( current_user_can ( $post_type -> cap -> edit_posts ) ) {

$items [] = sprintf ( '%2$s' , $type , $text ) . "

" ;

} else {

$items [] = sprintf ( '<span class="%1$s-count">%2$s</span>' , $type , $text ) . "

" ;

}

}

}

return $items ;

}

