Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 4 su 4

Discussione: inserire funzione in un echo

  1. Oggi, 14:13 #1
    stardom
    stardom ora è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2007
    residenza
    Trieste
    Messaggi
    527

    inserire funzione in un echo

    Non sapendo nè leggere né scrivere, dovrei combinare due funzioni:
    La prima crea un widget
    Codice PHP:
    add_action('wp_dashboard_setup''my_custom_dashboard_widgets');

    function     my_custom_dashboard_widgets() {
       global     $wp_meta_boxes;
    wp_add_dashboard_widget('custom_help_widget''Diario''custom_dashboard_help');
    }

    function     custom_dashboard_help() { echo '<p>conteggio dei CPTs, degli utenti registrati, etc</p>'; } 

    Al posto dell'echo (quindi come contenuto del widget) dovrei mostrare il risultato di questa funzione

    Codice PHP:
    add_filter'dashboard_glance_items''custom_glance_items'10);
    function     custom_glance_items$items = array() ) {
            $post_types = array( 'company''portfolios''events''deals''blog' );
        foreach(     $post_types as $type ) {
            if( !     post_type_exists$type ) ) continue;
                $num_posts wp_count_posts$type );
            if(     $num_posts ) {
                    $published intval$num_posts->publish );
                    $post_type get_post_type_object$type );
                    $text _n'%s ' $post_type->labels->singular_name'%s ' $post_type->labels->name$published'your_textdomain' );
                    $text sprintf$textnumber_format_i18n$published ) );
                if (     current_user_can$post_type->cap->edit_posts ) ) {
                        $items[] = sprintf'%2$s'$type$text ) . "\n";
                } else {
                        $items[] = sprintf'<span class="%1$s-count">%2$s</span>'$type$text ) . "\n";
                }
            }
        }
        return     $items;
    E' ovvio che non le ho scritte io, ma sono due tutorial separati ed immagino non si possa buttare lì una funzione all'interno di un echo. Come si risolve in questi casi?
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  2. Oggi, 14:40 #2
    Alhazred
    Alhazred ora è in linea
    Moderatore di PHP L'avatar di Alhazred
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2003
    Messaggi
    10,592
    La funzione custom_glance_items() ritorna un array, quindi chiaramente non è direttamente stampabile con un echo, da cui consegue che pur "mettendo la funzione nell'echo" avresti in output una cosa che non va bene.

    In questi casi assegni il risultato della funzione custom_glance_items() ad una variabile, che quindi conterrà un array.
    Con un foreach cicli sull'array e costruisci una stringa con il testo contenuto in ogni entry, fatto questo concateni la variabile contenente la stringa ottenuta all'echo.
    Guida PHP Base - Guida PHP ad oggetti - Vedo caratteri strani nel db o sulle pagine
    Niente messaggi privati tecnici, grazie.
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  3. Oggi, 14:55 #3
    stardom
    stardom ora è in linea
    Utente di HTML.it
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2007
    residenza
    Trieste
    Messaggi
    527
    quando intendevo che non sapevo nè leggere nè scrivere PHP ero serio pensavo ad una cosa più facile
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
  4. Oggi, 15:09 #4
    Alhazred
    Alhazred ora è in linea
    Moderatore di PHP L'avatar di Alhazred
    Registrato dal
    Oct 2003
    Messaggi
    10,592
    Conoscendo PHP, quanto ho scritto è decisamente semplice, si tratta solo di lavorare con le stringhe.
    Certo che se pensi di poter modificare del codice PHP senza saperne niente non ci riuscirai mai, almeno un minimo lo devi studiare, non puoi sperare di poter fare tutto col copia/incolla.
    Guida PHP Base - Guida PHP ad oggetti - Vedo caratteri strani nel db o sulle pagine
    Niente messaggi privati tecnici, grazie.
    Rispondi quotando Rispondi quotando
« Discussione precedente | Prossima discussione »

Permessi di invio

  • Non puoi inserire discussioni
  • Non puoi inserire repliche
  • Non puoi inserire allegati
  • Non puoi modificare i tuoi messaggi
  •  

Regole del Forum

Powered by vBulletin® Version 4.2.1
Copyright © 2017 vBulletin Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.