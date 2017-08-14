Discussione: Cancella cartella dopo x tempo

<?
// Define the folder to clean
// (keep trailing slashes)
$captchaFolder = 'public_html/******/cameracorridoio/cameracorridoio/';
// Filetypes to check (you can also use *.*)
$fileTypes = '*.*';
// Here you can define after how many
// minutes the files should get deleted
$expire_time = 10080;
// Find all files of the given file type
foreach (glob($captchaFolder . $fileTypes) as $Filename) {
// Read file creation time
$FileCreationTime = filectime($Filename);
// Calculate file age in seconds
$FileAge = time() - $FileCreationTime;
// Is the file older than the given time span?
if ($FileAge > ($expire_time * 60)){
// Now do something with the olders files...
print "The file $Filename is older than $expire_time minutes\n";
// For example deleting files:
unlink($Filename);
}
}
?>