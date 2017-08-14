Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 3 su 3

Discussione: Cancella cartella dopo x tempo

  Oggi, 17:31 #1
    turipazzo
    Aug 2017
    Cancella cartella dopo x tempo

    Buon pomeriggio a tutti, avrei un quesito da porvi.
    ho questo codice che funziona alla perfezione, tramite cronjob lo avvio e lui mi cancella tutti i file più vecchi di 7 giorni.
    Unico problema è che non mi cancella le cartelle, per il tipo di camera che ho acquistato non mi serve più che cancelli i file ma direttamente le cartelle all'interno di "public_html/******/cameracorridoio/cameracorridoio/"

    Sicuro di un vostro aiuto ne approfitto per augurarvi buon Ferragosto.


    <?

    // Define the folder to clean
    // (keep trailing slashes)
    $captchaFolder = 'public_html/******/cameracorridoio/cameracorridoio/';

    // Filetypes to check (you can also use *.*)
    $fileTypes = '*.*';

    // Here you can define after how many
    // minutes the files should get deleted
    $expire_time = 10080;

    // Find all files of the given file type
    foreach (glob($captchaFolder . $fileTypes) as $Filename) {

    // Read file creation time
    $FileCreationTime = filectime($Filename);

    // Calculate file age in seconds
    $FileAge = time() - $FileCreationTime;

    // Is the file older than the given time span?
    if ($FileAge > ($expire_time * 60)){

    // Now do something with the olders files...

    print "The file $Filename is older than $expire_time minutes\n";

    // For example deleting files:
    unlink($Filename);
    }

    }


    ?>
  Oggi, 17:55 #2
    brodik
    Jan 2009
    http://php.net/manual/en/function.rmdir.php

    codice:
    Attempts to remove the directory named by dirname. The directory must be empty, and the relevant permissions must permit this.
  Oggi, 18:05 #3
    turipazzo
    Aug 2017
    Quote Originariamente inviata da brodik Visualizza il messaggio
    http://php.net/manual/en/function.rmdir.php

    codice:
    Attempts to remove the directory named by dirname. The directory must be empty, and the relevant permissions must permit this.

    La directory non è vuota. Contiene file .jpg
