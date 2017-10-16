Discussione: Style type

Salve a tutti,scusate se faccio un'altra richiesta velocemente,vorrei gentilmente sapere dove inserire il mio codice style span nel documento che inserirò sotto,per far apparire il bordo in quella parte di sito:
codice style type:
<style type="text/css">
body {
border-width: 8px;
border-style: groove;
border-color: #E0FFBF;
}
</style>
Documento in cui voglio inserire il codice style type,per renderlo effettivo:
<div id="members" class="holder">
<div class="online"><h2> <strong>2257</strong> <span style="font-family:'cracken'"><span style="font-size:30px">utenti</span> <span class="status online"><i><font color="#008000">online</font></i></span> <span style="font-size:30px">adesso</span></h2></div></span>
<div class="SearchResult">
<h2>{%LL.hotBuddies%}</h2>
<!--%TTable_Items%-->
<ul class="inline-list member-inline-list {%SIMPLE_CLASS%}">
<!--%TTableRow_Items%--><li>{%MEMBER_PREVIEW_BLOCK%}</li><!--%TTableRow_Items%-->
</ul>
<!--%TTableEmpty_Items%--><div class="emptyText"><!-- add some visual for empty list --></div><!--%TTableEmpty_Items%-->
<!--%TTable_Items%-->
</div>
<!--%MEMBER_PREVIEW_BLOCK%-->
<div class="member pos{%TTableRowNumber_Items%}">
<a href="/members/{%nickname%}/?{%REFER_USER%}" class="member-info member-info-top" title="{%screenname%}">
<span class="member-screenname ellipsis left">{%screenname%}</span>
</a>
{%MEDIA_ITEM_CONTENT_BLOCK%}
<div class="member-info member-info-bottom">
<span class="member-age left" ng-repeat="m in member.members">
{%LL.GeneralLabels/age%}
<!--%UserAgeSingleBlock%-->{%userAge%}<!--%UserAgeSingleBlock%-->
<!--%UserAgeCoupleBlock%-->{%userAge%} & {%userAge2%}<!--%UserAgeCoupleBlock%-->
</span>
<span class="member-address right">{%userCountryShort%}<!--, {%userCity%}--></span>
</div>
</div>
<!--%MEMBER_PREVIEW_BLOCK%-->
<script>
function defer(resources, callback) {
if(window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener('load', function() {
if($) {
for(var i=0; i<resources.length; i++) {
$(resources[i]).appendTo(document.body);
}
if($.isFunction(callback)) callback();
}
});
};
defer([
'<script src="/vendor/owl-carousel/owl.carousel.js"></scr' + 'ipt>',
'<link rel="stylesheet" href="/vendor/owl-carousel/owl.carousel.css">'
], function() {
$('.SearchResult .member-inline-list').owlCarousel({
itemsCustom: [[0, 1], [300, 2], [450, 3], [600, 4], [750, 5], [900, 6]]
});
});
</script>
<!--%MEDIA_ITEM_SIZE_BLOCK%-->medium<!--%MEDIA_ITEM_SIZE_BLOCK%-->
Grazie anticipatamente a chi mi aiuta.