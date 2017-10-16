Discussione: Style type

Visualizzazione dei risultati da 1 a 4 su 4

    Salve a tutti,scusate se faccio un'altra richiesta velocemente,vorrei gentilmente sapere dove inserire il mio codice style span nel documento che inserirò sotto,per far apparire il bordo in quella parte di sito:
    codice style type:
    <style type="text/css">


    body {
    border-width: 8px;
    border-style: groove;
    border-color: #E0FFBF;
    }
    </style>

    Documento in cui voglio inserire il codice style type,per renderlo effettivo:

    <div id="members" class="holder">
    <div class="online"><h2>&nbsp;<strong>2257</strong> <span style="font-family:'cracken'"><span style="font-size:30px">utenti</span> <span class="status online"><i><font color="#008000">online</font></i></span> <span style="font-size:30px">adesso</span></h2></div></span>


    <div class="SearchResult">
    <h2>{%LL.hotBuddies%}</h2>

    <!--%TTable_Items%-->
    <ul class="inline-list member-inline-list {%SIMPLE_CLASS%}">
    <!--%TTableRow_Items%--><li>{%MEMBER_PREVIEW_BLOCK%}</li><!--%TTableRow_Items%-->
    </ul>
    <!--%TTableEmpty_Items%--><div class="emptyText"><!-- add some visual for empty list --></div><!--%TTableEmpty_Items%-->
    <!--%TTable_Items%-->
    </div>


    <!--%MEMBER_PREVIEW_BLOCK%-->
    <div class="member pos{%TTableRowNumber_Items%}">
    <a href="/members/{%nickname%}/?{%REFER_USER%}" class="member-info member-info-top" title="{%screenname%}">
    <span class="member-screenname ellipsis left">{%screenname%}</span>
    </a>

    {%MEDIA_ITEM_CONTENT_BLOCK%}

    <div class="member-info member-info-bottom">
    <span class="member-age left" ng-repeat="m in member.members">
    {%LL.GeneralLabels/age%}
    <!--%UserAgeSingleBlock%-->{%userAge%}<!--%UserAgeSingleBlock%-->
    <!--%UserAgeCoupleBlock%-->{%userAge%} &amp; {%userAge2%}<!--%UserAgeCoupleBlock%-->
    </span>
    <span class="member-address right">{%userCountryShort%}<!--, {%userCity%}--></span>
    </div>
    </div>
    <!--%MEMBER_PREVIEW_BLOCK%-->


    <script>
    function defer(resources, callback) {
    if(window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener('load', function() {
    if($) {
    for(var i=0; i<resources.length; i++) {
    $(resources[i]).appendTo(document.body);
    }

    if($.isFunction(callback)) callback();
    }
    });
    };


    defer([
    '<script src="/vendor/owl-carousel/owl.carousel.js"></scr' + 'ipt>',
    '<link rel="stylesheet" href="/vendor/owl-carousel/owl.carousel.css">'
    ], function() {
    $('.SearchResult .member-inline-list').owlCarousel({
    itemsCustom: [[0, 1], [300, 2], [450, 3], [600, 4], [750, 5], [900, 6]]
    });
    });
    </script>


    <!--%MEDIA_ITEM_SIZE_BLOCK%-->medium<!--%MEDIA_ITEM_SIZE_BLOCK%-->

    Grazie anticipatamente a chi mi aiuta.
    cos'è che vuoi fare... settare una classe è tutti gli span?

    se vuoi settare tutti gli elementi span:
    span {proprietà:valore;}

    altrimenti puoi definire una classe generica:
    .nomeClasse {proprietà:valore;}

    o definire un marcatore e una classe:
    span.nomeClasse {proprietà:valore;}


    edit
    ricorda di usare sempre il tag CODE per postare codice sul forum (vedi tasto # in modalità avanzata)
    cos'è che vuoi fare... settare una classe è tutti gli span?

    se vuoi settare tutti gli elementi span:
    span {proprietà:valore;}

    altrimenti puoi definire una classe generica:
    .nomeClasse {proprietà:valore;}

    o definire un marcatore e una classe:
    span.nomeClasse {proprietà:valore;}


    edit
    ricorda di usare sempre il tag CODE per postare codice sul forum (vedi tasto # in modalità avanzata)
    vorrei definire una classe generica,potresti farmi un esempio col mio caso gentilmente? grazie
    codice:
    css
.nomeClasse {proprietà:valore;}

html
<span class="nomeClasse">testo</span>

    e differenza dell'id puoi attribuire più classi allo stesso marcatore:
    codice:
    css
.nomeClasse {proprietà:valore;}
.altraClasse {proprietà:valore;}

html
<span class="nomeClasse altraClasse">testo</span>

    esempio pratico:
    codice:
    css
.red {color:red;}
.bold {font-weight:bold;}

html
<span class="red bold">testo</span>
