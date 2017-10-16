Salve a tutti, non riesco a confrontare i valori di questo array
codice:
 $products = [];
foreach (array_keys($match[2]) as $idx)
{
	$tagliaprodotto = rtrim(substr($match[2][$idx],1));
	$tagliaquantita = ltrim($match[3][$idx],'0');
	$products[] = 	[
		'prodotto'	=> $tagliaprodotto,
		'quantita'	=> $tagliaquantita,
		'terminale'	=> $match[4][$idx]
					];
}
Con i valori presenti all'interno del database! Come dovrei fare?
codice:
$sth = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM tabella");
$sth->execute();
$row = $sth->fetchAll();