codice HTML:

<?phpinclude('session.php'); $matricola=$_POST['matricola']; $connession = pg_connect("host=192.168.3.1 port=5432 dbname=LettureSantAnnaArresi user=StepGis password=StepGisManager") or die ('connection failed'); $query ="SELECT * FROM tracciati WHERE matricola='$matricola'"; $id_userfede2 = pg_query("$query") or die(pg_last_error()); // esegue la query if(pg_num_rows($id_userfede2)) { // se la query ha restituito qualche riga (altrimenti il fetch darebbe errore)$row=pg_fetch_assoc($id_userfede2); // assegna la riga ad un array associativo} $fk_matricola = $row['matricola'];$des_sog = $row['des_sog'];$cod_fis = $row['cod_fis'];$ind_con = $row['ind_con'];$civ_con = $row['civ_con'];$ult_let = $row['ult_let'];$data_ult_let = $row['data_ult_let']; ?> <html> <head> <title> Comune di Sant'Anna Arresi - Letture contatori </title> <link rel= "stylesheet" href= "style.css" /> <div id= "profile" > </div> </head> <!-- Script Geolocalizzazione --> <script type= "text/javascript" > function getLocationConstant(){ if(navigator.geolocation) { navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(onGeoSuccess,onGeoError); } else { alert("Your browser or device doesn't support Geolocation"); }} // If we have a successful location updatefunction onGeoSuccess(event){ document.getElementById("latitude").value = event.coords.latitude; document.getElementById("longitude").value = event.coords.longitude; } // If something has gone wrong with the geolocation requestfunction onGeoError(event){ alert("Error code " + event.code + ". " + event.message);} </script> <!-- Script autocompletamento --> <script src= "scriptaculous/prototype.js" type= "text/javascript" > </script> <script src= "scriptaculous/effects.js" type= "text/javascript" > </script> <script src= "scriptaculous/controls.js" type= "text/javascript" > </script> <body> <div class= "container" > <div class= "main" > <h2> <p class=MsoNormal> <![if !vml]> <img width=226 height=95src="rif/image002.png"v:shapes="Immagine_x0020_1"> <![endif]> </span> </p> <span style='font-size:20.0pt;mso-bidi-font-size:11.0pt;line-height:107%;font-family:"Berlin Sans FB Demi",sans-serif;color:#87aade'> Comune di Sant'Anna Arresi <br> Letture contatori </span> <br> </h2> <hr/> <div id= "profile" > <div id= "profile" > <b id= "welcome" > Letturista: <i> <?php echo $nome; ?> </i> </b> <br /> <input type= "button" value= "Logout" onclick= "location.href='logout.php'" /> <br /> <!-- <b id= "logout" > <a href= "logout.php" > Abbandona </a> </b> --> <label > Torna al menù: </label> <br /> <input type= "button" value= "Indietro" onClick= "location.href='cosa_fare.php'" /> <br /> <br /> <span style='font-size:16.0pt;mso-bidi-font-size:11.0pt;line-height:107%;font-family:"Berlin Sans FB Demi",sans-serif;color:#003366'> Dati Utente </span> <hr/> <Label> Matricola contatore: <i> <?php echo $fk_matricola; ?> </i> </label> <br /> <br /> <label> Utente: <i> <?php echo $des_sog; ?> </i> </label> <br /> <br /> <label> Codice fiscale: <i> <?php echo $cod_fis; ?> </i> </label> <br /> <br /> <label> Indirizzo: <i> <?php echo $ind_con; ?> </i> </label> <br /> <br /> <label> Numero civico: <i> <?php echo $civ_con; ?> </i> </label> <br /> <br /> <label> Ultima lettura: <i> <?php echo $ult_let; ?> </i> </label> <br /> <br /> <label> Data ultima lettura: <i> <?php echo $data_ult_let; ?> </i> </label> <br /> <br /> <label> Cambia Utente: </label> <br /> <input type= "button" value= "Indietro" onClick= "location.href='contatore.php'" /> <br /> <br /> </div> <form name= "insert" action= "inserimento_riuscito.php" method= "POST" enctype= "multipart/form-data" > <input type= "number" name= "operatore" value= "<?php echo $iduser; ?>" hidden /> <input type= "text" name= "fk_matricola" value= "<?php echo $fk_matricola; ?>" hidden /> <span style='font-size:16.0pt;mso-bidi-font-size:11.0pt;line-height:107%;font-family:"Berlin Sans FB Demi",sans-serif;color:#003366'> Lettura: </span> <hr/> <label> Data di Compilazione: </label> <br /> <input type= "date" id= "rit_data_let" name= "rit_data_let" value= "<?php echo date('d-m-Y') ?>" > <br /> <br /> <label> Tipo lettura/Stato Contatore: </label> <br/> <input type= "radio" name= "id_stato" value= "1" checked /> <label> Reale </label> <input type= "radio" name= "id_stato" value= "2" /> <label> Presunta </label> <br/> <input type= "radio" name= "id_stato" value= "3" /> <label> Guasto </label> <input type= "radio" name= "id_stato" value= "4" /> <label> Illeggibile </label> <br/> <input type= "radio" name= "id_stato" value= "5" /> <label> Bloccato </label> <br/> <br/> <label> Lettura: </label> <br /> <input type= "number" name= "rit_lettura" value= "" maxlength= "8" placeholder= "12345678" /> <br /> <cfform action= "gps2.cfm" method= "post" > <label> Latitudine: </label> <input type= "text" id= "latitude" name= "latitude" value= "" > <br /> <label> Longitudine: </label> <input type= "text" id= "longitude" name= "longitude" value= "" > <br /> <input type= "button" value= "Posiziona" onclick= "getLocationConstant()" /> <br /> <br /> <label> Select image to upload: </label> <br /> <input type= "file" name= "fileToUpload" id= "fileToUpload" > <br /> <br /> <label> Note: </label> <br /> <input type= "text" name= "rit_note" value= "" maxlength= "250" /> <br /> <!--input type= "reset" value= "Reset" /--> <input type= "submit" value= "Carica" /> </form> </div> </div> </body> </html>