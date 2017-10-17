Ciao a tutti,
ho uno script che produrecombinazioni di 3 numri presi da un certo quantitativo di numericontenuti in un array passati alla funzione.
Non è perfetto maFunziona bene
codice HTML:<!doctype html> <html lang="en"> <head> <metacharset="UTF-8"> <metaname="Generator" content="EditPlus®"> <meta name="Author"content=""> <meta name="Keywords"content=""> <metaname="Description" content=""> <title>Document</title> </head> <body> <script> function calc(n,k) { var t=1; for(i=0;i<=n.length-k;i++) { for(j=i+1;j<=n.length-1;j++) { for(x=j+1;x<=n.length-1;x++) { document.write("<h1>"+n[i]+" - "+n[j]+"- "+n[x]+" >"+t+++"° terno</h1>"); } } } } var n=newArray("a","b","c","d","e","f","g"); calc(n,3); </script> </body> </html>
Poi ho un secondo scriptche produce invece ambi
codice HTML:<!doctype html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>ambi</title> </head> <body> <script> function calc(n) { var t=1; for(i=0;i<=n.length-2;i++) { for(j=i+1;j<=n.length-1;j++) { document.write("<h1>"+n[i]+" - "+n[j]+"- >"+t+++"° ambo</h1>"); } } } var lotto=newArray(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9); calc(lotto,2); </script> </body> </html>
Praticamente sono ugualima il secondo per produrre ambi ha un loop for in meno.
Io vorreifondere le 2 funzioni e vorrei che funzionasse tutto semplicementeaggiungendo nella chiamata un parametro che indichi oltre all'arraydi numeri anche il numero 3 oppure 2 oppure 4 per indicare se voglioun ambo o un terno o altro valore.
Grazie