Sto creando un programma in C per la comunicazione TCP tra un client e un server. Il client riceve da tastiera indirizzo e porta a cui connettersi (localhost su porta 9888 casuale) e una volta stabilita la connessione il server invia al client la stringa di connessione avvenuta.
1)Vorrei modificarlo per poter inserire nel client anzichè il nome "localhost" l'indirizzo numerico con utilizzo quindi della gethostbyaddr() suppongo. Come si può fare?
2)Dopodicheè dovrei anche leggere dal client sue stringhe A e B ed inviarle al server mediante una struct. Il server deve concatenarle in una stringa C = A + B e inviarla al client, aggiungendo la C alla struct iniziale ricevuta. Se una delle stringhe A o B è uguale a "quit", il server invia al client la stringa "bye". Quindi il client una volta ricevuta la stringa dal server e stampata, se questa è "bye" chiude la connessione e il programma termina, altrimenti torna a leggere due stringhe.
Il tutto con l'invio di due stringhe consecutive riuscirei a farlo credo, ma con la struct non so come procedere.
Grazie per l'aiuto!
codice:
//SERVER
#if defined WIN32
#include <winsock.h>
#else
#define closesocket close
#include <sys/socket.h>
#include <arpa/inet.h>
#include <unistd.h>
#endif
#include <stdio.h>
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <string.h>
#define BUFSIZE 30
void ClearWinSock() {
#if defined WIN32
WSACleanup();
#endif
}
int main(void) {
//---------------------------INIZIALIZZAZIONE WSADATA
#if defined WIN32
WSADATA wsaData;
int iResult = WSAStartup(MAKEWORD(2,2), &wsaData);
if (iResult != 0) {
printf ("Error at WSAStartup");
return 0;
}
#endif
//-------------------------------CREAZIONE SOCKET
int Mysocket;
Mysocket = socket(PF_INET, SOCK_STREAM, IPPROTO_TCP);
//Valutare la presenza di errori per assicurarsi che la socket sia valida.
if (Mysocket < 0) {
printf("socket creation failed\n");
return 0;
}
//Assegnazione indirizzo alla socket.
struct sockaddr_in sad;
memset(&sad, 0, sizeof(sad));
sad.sin_family = AF_INET;
sad.sin_addr.s_addr = inet_addr ("127.0.0.1");
sad.sin_port = htons (9888);
//------------------------ASSEGNAZIONE PORTA E IP ALLA SOCKET
if (bind(Mysocket, (struct sockaddr*) &sad, sizeof(sad)) < 0) {
printf ("bind() failed\n");
closesocket(Mysocket);
return 0;
}
//---------------------------SETTAGGIO SOCKET ALL'ASCOLTO
int qlen = 10; //numero client che il server può gestire
if (listen (Mysocket, qlen) < 0) {
printf("listen() failed\n");
closesocket(Mysocket);
return 0;
}
struct sockaddr_in cad; // struttura per l'indirizzo del cient
int Csocket; // descrittore socket per il client
int clientlen; // lunghezza indirizzo del client
//------------------------------ACCETTA LA CONNESSIONE
while (1) {
printf("In attesa di un client con cui comunicare...\n");
memset(&cad, 0, sizeof(cad));
clientlen = sizeof(cad); // assegna la dimensione dell'indirizzo del client
if((Csocket = accept(Mysocket, (struct sockaddr*) &cad, &clientlen)) < 0) {
printf ("accept failed\n");
closesocket(Mysocket);
ClearWinSock();
return 0;
}
printf("Connessione stabilita con il client il cui indirizzo e' %s \n\n", inet_ntoa(cad.sin_addr));
//---------------------------------------INVIO STRINGA AL CLIENT
char* inputString = "Connessione avvenuta!";
int stringlen = strlen(inputString);
if (send(Csocket, inputString, stringlen, 0) != stringlen) {
printf("client-send() sent a different number of bytes than expected");
closesocket(Csocket);
ClearWinSock();
system ("pause");
return 0;
}
//CLIENT
#if defined WIN32
#include <winsock.h>
#else
#define closesocket close
#include <sys/socket.h>
#include <arpa/inet.h>
#include <unistd.h>
#endif
#include <stdio.h>
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <string.h>
#define BUFSIZE 30
void ClearWinSock() {
#if defined WIN32
WSACleanup();
#endif
}
//-----------------------------INIZIALIZZAZIONE WSADATA
int main (void) {
#if defined WIN32
WSADATA wsaData;
int iResult = WSAStartup (MAKEWORD (2,2), &wsaData);
if (iResult !=0) {
printf ("error at WSASturtup\n");
return 0;
}
#endif
//--------------------------------CREAZIONE SOCKET
int Csocket;
Csocket = socket (PF_INET, SOCK_STREAM, IPPROTO_TCP);
if (Csocket < 0) {
printf ("socket creation failed");
closesocket (Csocket);
ClearWinSock();
return 0;
}
char s_name[BUFSIZE];
printf ("Inserisci il nome dell'host a cui connetterti\n");
scanf ("%s", s_name);
int port;
printf ("Inserisci la porta a cui connetterti\n");
scanf("%d", &port);
struct hostent *host;
host = gethostbyname(s_name);
if (host == NULL) {
fprintf(stderr, "gethostbyname() failed.\n");
return 0;
}
struct sockaddr_in sad;
memset (&sad, 0, sizeof(sad));
sad.sin_family = AF_INET;
sad.sin_addr.s_addr = *((long*) host->h_addr);
sad.sin_port = htons (port);
//------------------------------CONNESSIONE AL SERVER
if (connect(Csocket, (struct sockaddr*) &sad, sizeof(sad)) < 0) {
printf ("failed to connect\n");
closesocket (Csocket);
ClearWinSock();
return 0;
}
//-----------------------------RICEZIONE STRINGA DAL SERVER
char buf[BUFSIZE];
int read = recv (Csocket, buf, BUFSIZE - 1, 0);
if (read <=0) {
printf ("Qualcosa non và!\n");
}
else {
buf[read] = '\0'; //tappo stringa per sicurezza
printf("Server scrive: %s\n", buf);
}