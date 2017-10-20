codice:

//SERVER #if defined WIN32 #include <winsock.h> #else #define closesocket close #include <sys/socket.h> #include <arpa/inet.h> #include <unistd.h> #endif #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> #include <string.h> #define BUFSIZE 30 void ClearWinSock() { #if defined WIN32 WSACleanup(); #endif } int main(void) { //---------------------------INIZIALIZZAZIONE WSADATA #if defined WIN32 WSADATA wsaData; int iResult = WSAStartup(MAKEWORD(2,2), &wsaData); if (iResult != 0) { printf ("Error at WSAStartup"); return 0; } #endif //-------------------------------CREAZIONE SOCKET int Mysocket; Mysocket = socket(PF_INET, SOCK_STREAM, IPPROTO_TCP); //Valutare la presenza di errori per assicurarsi che la socket sia valida. if (Mysocket < 0) { printf("socket creation failed

"); return 0; } //Assegnazione indirizzo alla socket. struct sockaddr_in sad; memset(&sad, 0, sizeof(sad)); sad.sin_family = AF_INET; sad.sin_addr.s_addr = inet_addr ("127.0.0.1"); sad.sin_port = htons (9888); //------------------------ASSEGNAZIONE PORTA E IP ALLA SOCKET if (bind(Mysocket, (struct sockaddr*) &sad, sizeof(sad)) < 0) { printf ("bind() failed

"); closesocket(Mysocket); return 0; } //---------------------------SETTAGGIO SOCKET ALL'ASCOLTO int qlen = 10; //numero client che il server può gestire if (listen (Mysocket, qlen) < 0) { printf("listen() failed

"); closesocket(Mysocket); return 0; } struct sockaddr_in cad; // struttura per l'indirizzo del cient int Csocket; // descrittore socket per il client int clientlen; // lunghezza indirizzo del client //------------------------------ACCETTA LA CONNESSIONE while (1) { printf("In attesa di un client con cui comunicare...

"); memset(&cad, 0, sizeof(cad)); clientlen = sizeof(cad); // assegna la dimensione dell'indirizzo del client if((Csocket = accept(Mysocket, (struct sockaddr*) &cad, &clientlen)) < 0) { printf ("accept failed

"); closesocket(Mysocket); ClearWinSock(); return 0; } printf("Connessione stabilita con il client il cui indirizzo e' %s



", inet_ntoa(cad.sin_addr)); //---------------------------------------INVIO STRINGA AL CLIENT char* inputString = "Connessione avvenuta!"; int stringlen = strlen(inputString); if (send(Csocket, inputString, stringlen, 0) != stringlen) { printf("client-send() sent a different number of bytes than expected"); closesocket(Csocket); ClearWinSock(); system ("pause"); return 0; } //CLIENT #if defined WIN32 #include <winsock.h> #else #define closesocket close #include <sys/socket.h> #include <arpa/inet.h> #include <unistd.h> #endif #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> #include <string.h> #define BUFSIZE 30 void ClearWinSock() { #if defined WIN32 WSACleanup(); #endif } //-----------------------------INIZIALIZZAZIONE WSADATA int main (void) { #if defined WIN32 WSADATA wsaData; int iResult = WSAStartup (MAKEWORD (2,2), &wsaData); if (iResult !=0) { printf ("error at WSASturtup

"); return 0; } #endif //--------------------------------CREAZIONE SOCKET int Csocket; Csocket = socket (PF_INET, SOCK_STREAM, IPPROTO_TCP); if (Csocket < 0) { printf ("socket creation failed"); closesocket (Csocket); ClearWinSock(); return 0; } char s_name[BUFSIZE]; printf ("Inserisci il nome dell'host a cui connetterti

"); scanf ("%s", s_name); int port; printf ("Inserisci la porta a cui connetterti

"); scanf("%d", &port); struct hostent *host; host = gethostbyname(s_name); if (host == NULL) { fprintf(stderr, "gethostbyname() failed.

"); return 0; } struct sockaddr_in sad; memset (&sad, 0, sizeof(sad)); sad.sin_family = AF_INET; sad.sin_addr.s_addr = *((long*) host->h_addr); sad.sin_port = htons (port); //------------------------------CONNESSIONE AL SERVER if (connect(Csocket, (struct sockaddr*) &sad, sizeof(sad)) < 0) { printf ("failed to connect

"); closesocket (Csocket); ClearWinSock(); return 0; } //-----------------------------RICEZIONE STRINGA DAL SERVER char buf[BUFSIZE]; int read = recv (Csocket, buf, BUFSIZE - 1, 0); if (read <=0) { printf ("Qualcosa non và!

"); } else { buf[read] = '\0'; //tappo stringa per sicurezza printf("Server scrive: %s

", buf); }