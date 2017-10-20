qualcuno sa dirmi l'errore?
codice:
Tipo di errore:
Microsoft JET Database Engine (0x80040E14)
Stringa di ricerca non valida
/equilibrilibreria/find.asp, line 281
<%
set Recaut = Server.CreateObject("ADODB.Recordset")
Visaaut = "SELECT distinct autore FROM [catalogo_varia_equilibri$] where autore<>'' and titolo like '"& replace(recordset("titolo"),"'","''") &"' order by autore"
Recaut.Open Visaaut, Connect, adOpenStatic, adLockOptimistic
if not Recaut.eof then
strautore=Recaut("autore")
else
strautore=""
end if
%>