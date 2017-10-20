codice:

Tipo di errore: Microsoft JET Database Engine (0x80040E14) Stringa di ricerca non valida /equilibrilibreria/find.asp, line 281 <% set Recaut = Server.CreateObject("ADODB.Recordset") Visaaut = "SELECT distinct autore FROM [catalogo_varia_equilibri$] where autore<>'' and titolo like '"& replace(recordset("titolo"),"'","''") &"' order by autore" Recaut.Open Visaaut, Connect, adOpenStatic, adLockOptimistic if not Recaut.eof then strautore=Recaut("autore") else strautore="" end if %>