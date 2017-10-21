Spesso mi capita di dover creare dei file CSS lato server e non ho mai avuto problemi.
Poi nel Tag HTML <head> inserisco:
Ora ho questo file che non lo sente assolutamente
codice:
<link href="/css/MioFile.asp" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" media="all">
non riesco a capire.
codice:
<%
Immagine="logo.jpg"
%>
.header{background:url(/images/<%=Immagine%>) no-repeat 0px 0px;}
@media(max-width:480px) {
.header {
background: url(/images/<%=Immagine%>) no-repeat -83px 0px;
}
.banr {
background: url(/images/<%=Immagine%>) no-repeat 0px 0px;
}
}
@media(max-width:320px) {
.header {
background: url(/images/<%=Immagine%>) no-repeat -120px 0px;
}
.banr {
background: url(/images/<%=Immagine%>) no-repeat 0px 0px;
}
}