codice:

function GetBytes(flnm, offset, bytes) on error resume next Set objFSO = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject") Set objFTemp = objFSO.GetFile(flnm) lngSize = objFTemp.Size set objFTemp = nothing fsoForReading = 1 Set objTextStream = objFSO.OpenTextFile(flnm, fsoForReading) if offset > 0 then strBuff = objTextStream.Read(offset - 1) end if if bytes = -1 then GetBytes = objTextStream.Read(lngSize) else GetBytes = objTextStream.Read(bytes) end if objTextStream.Close set objTextStream = nothing set objFSO = nothing end function function lngConvert(strTemp) lngConvert = clng(asc(left(strTemp, 1)) + ((asc(right(strTemp, 1)) *256))) end function function lngConvert2(strTemp) lngConvert2 = clng(asc(right(strTemp, 1)) + ((asc(left(strTemp, 1)) *256))) end function function gfxSpex(flnm, width, height, depth, strImageType) gfxSpex = False strType = GetBytes(flnm, 0, 3) strBuff = GetBytes(flnm, 0, -1) lngSize = len(strBuff) flgFound = 0 strTarget = chr(255) & chr(216) & chr(255) flgFound = instr(strBuff, strTarget) if flgFound = 0 then exit function end if strImageType = "JPG" lngPos = flgFound + 2 ExitLoop = false do while ExitLoop = False and lngPos < lngSize do while asc(mid(strBuff, lngPos, 1)) = 255 and lngPos < lngSize lngPos = lngPos + 1 loop if asc(mid(strBuff, lngPos, 1)) < 192 or asc(mid(strBuff, lngPos,1))> 195 then lngMarkerSize = lngConvert2(mid(strBuff, lngPos + 1, 2)) lngPos = lngPos + lngMarkerSize + 1 else ExitLoop = True end if loop if ExitLoop = False then Width = -1 Height = -1 Depth = -1 else Height = lngConvert2(mid(strBuff, lngPos + 4, 2)) Width = lngConvert2(mid(strBuff, lngPos + 6, 2)) Depth = 2 ^ (asc(mid(strBuff, lngPos + 8, 1)) * 8) gfxSpex = True end if end function Set objFSO = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject") nomefile = Recordset8("Immagine") Set objF = objFSO.GetFile(Server.MapPath(nomefile)) if gfxSpex(objF.Path, w, h, c, strType) = true then pdf.SetXY 112,80 pdf.setfillcolor 255,255,255 pdf.Cell 0,0, "MISURE :" &h end if set objF = nothing set objFSO = nothing