Discussione: Passaggio di variabile href

  Oggi, 18:22 #1
    Neith
    Oct 2017
    0

    Passaggio di variabile href

    Ciao a tutti. Sono nuovo, sia nel forum che per quel che riguarda codici PHP.
    Ho un grosso problema piuttosto urgente.
    Ora vi pubblico i codici di due pagine, nella prima pagina (risultato di un formulario) vengono stampati dei dati in una tabella, ciò che voglio fare é rendere cliccabile il titolo (risultato di $row["titre"]) e far si che si apra una nuova pagina (pagina 2) dove verrà riportato solo quel titolo dove io possa riprenderlo (penso come variabile) per poterlo inserire in una nuova query e stampare solo i dati relativi a quel titolo... ecco a voi i codici (solo la parte che può interessare):

    PAGINA 1
     $query = "SELECT titre, nom_multiplex, date, horaire, nb_salle, nom_region, genre
    FROM Film, Multiplex, Seance, Region, Genre, a_un_genre
    WHERE a_un_genre.genreID=Genre.genreID
    AND a_un_genre.filmID=Film.filmID
    AND Seance.filmID=Film.filmID
    AND Seance.multiplexID=Multiplex.multiplexID
    AND Multiplex.regionID=Region.regionID
    $region $genre
    AND titre LIKE '%$search%' GROUP BY Seance.seanceID ORDER BY Seance.date";


    $result = mysqli_query($mysqli, $query) or die('Errore query') ;



    echo "<table align=center>";
    echo "<thead>";
    echo "<tr>";
    echo "<th><h3>Titre</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>FILMID</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>Multiplex</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>Date</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>Horaire</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>Salle</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>Région</h3></th>";
    echo "</tr>";
    echo "</thead>";


    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
    echo "<tr align=center>";
    echo "<th><h4><a href=\"film_detail.php?\">{$row["titre"]}</a></h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4><a href=\"multiplex_detail.php\">{$row["nom_multiplex"]}</a></h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4>{$row["date"]}</h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4>{$row["horaire"]}</h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4>{$row["nb_salle"]}</h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4>{$row["nom_region"]}</h4></th>";
    echo "</tr>";
    }
    echo "</table>";


    ?>

    PAGINA 2 (film_detail.php)

    $query = "SELECT filmID, titre, genre, age_legal, duree, 3D, nom_realisateur, bande_annonce
    FROM Film, Genre, a_un_genre, Realisateur, realise
    WHERE a_un_genre.genreID=Genre.genreID
    AND a_un_genre.filmID=Film.filmID
    AND realise.filmID=Film.filmID
    AND realise.realisateurID=Realisateur.realisateurID
    AND ";


    //eseguo la query
    $result = mysqli_query($mysqli, $query) or die('Errore query') ;
    //stampo i risultati a schermo, dentro a una tabella


    echo "<table align=center>";
    echo "<thead>";
    echo "<tr>";
    echo "<th><h3>Titre</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>Genre</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>Âge légal</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>Durée</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>3D</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>Réalisateur</h3></th>";
    echo "<th><h3>Trailer</h3></th>";
    echo "</tr>";
    echo "</thead>";
    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
    echo "<tr align=center>";
    echo "<th><h4>{$row["titre"]}</h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4>{$row["genre"]}</h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4>{$row["age_legal"]}</h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4>{$row["duree"]}</h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4>{$row["3D"]}</h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4>{$row["nom_realisateur"]}</h4></th>";
    echo "<th><h4><a href=\"{$row["bande_annonce"]}\">voir bande d'annonce</a></h4></th>";
    echo "</tr>";
    }
    echo "</table>";


    ?>


    Ho sottolineato il problema nella prima pagina... cosa devo aggiungere, che variabile devo riportare e cosa devo mettere nella query perché mi funzioni
    Grazie !!
  Oggi, 19:01 #2
    Alhazred
    Oct 2003
    10,745
    Qui
    <a href=\"film_detail.php?\">

    modifica in
    <a href=\"film_detail.php?titre={$row["titre"]}\">

    In pagina2.php lo recuperi con $_GET['titre']

    In questo modo puoi avere qualche problema in caso di caratteri speciali o spazi, se hai un id numerico associato ai film, ti conviene passare quello e recuperare solo il film che ti interessa in pagina2.php usando tale id.
    Guida PHP Base - Guida PHP ad oggetti - Vedo caratteri strani nel db o sulle pagine
    Niente messaggi privati tecnici, grazie.
  Oggi, 19:27 #3
    cassano
    Aug 2004
    2,933
    Scusate l'intromissione ma le graffe ?titre={$row["titre"]}\"> si usano per far leggere la variabile a echo ?
