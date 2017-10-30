Discussione: Passaggio di variabile href

Ciao a tutti. Sono nuovo, sia nel forum che per quel che riguarda codici PHP.
Ho un grosso problema piuttosto urgente.
Ora vi pubblico i codici di due pagine, nella prima pagina (risultato di un formulario) vengono stampati dei dati in una tabella, ciò che voglio fare é rendere cliccabile il titolo (risultato di $row["titre"]) e far si che si apra una nuova pagina (pagina 2) dove verrà riportato solo quel titolo dove io possa riprenderlo (penso come variabile) per poterlo inserire in una nuova query e stampare solo i dati relativi a quel titolo... ecco a voi i codici (solo la parte che può interessare):
PAGINA 1
$query = "SELECT titre, nom_multiplex, date, horaire, nb_salle, nom_region, genre
FROM Film, Multiplex, Seance, Region, Genre, a_un_genre
WHERE a_un_genre.genreID=Genre.genreID
AND a_un_genre.filmID=Film.filmID
AND Seance.filmID=Film.filmID
AND Seance.multiplexID=Multiplex.multiplexID
AND Multiplex.regionID=Region.regionID
$region $genre
AND titre LIKE '%$search%' GROUP BY Seance.seanceID ORDER BY Seance.date";
$result = mysqli_query($mysqli, $query) or die('Errore query') ;
echo "<table align=center>";
echo "<thead>";
echo "<tr>";
echo "<th><h3>Titre</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>FILMID</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>Multiplex</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>Date</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>Horaire</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>Salle</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>Région</h3></th>";
echo "</tr>";
echo "</thead>";
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
echo "<tr align=center>";
echo "<th><h4><a href=\"film_detail.php?\">{$row["titre"]}</a></h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4><a href=\"multiplex_detail.php\">{$row["nom_multiplex"]}</a></h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4>{$row["date"]}</h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4>{$row["horaire"]}</h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4>{$row["nb_salle"]}</h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4>{$row["nom_region"]}</h4></th>";
echo "</tr>";
}
echo "</table>";
?>
PAGINA 2 (film_detail.php)
$query = "SELECT filmID, titre, genre, age_legal, duree, 3D, nom_realisateur, bande_annonce
FROM Film, Genre, a_un_genre, Realisateur, realise
WHERE a_un_genre.genreID=Genre.genreID
AND a_un_genre.filmID=Film.filmID
AND realise.filmID=Film.filmID
AND realise.realisateurID=Realisateur.realisateurID
AND ";
//eseguo la query
$result = mysqli_query($mysqli, $query) or die('Errore query') ;
//stampo i risultati a schermo, dentro a una tabella
echo "<table align=center>";
echo "<thead>";
echo "<tr>";
echo "<th><h3>Titre</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>Genre</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>Âge légal</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>Durée</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>3D</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>Réalisateur</h3></th>";
echo "<th><h3>Trailer</h3></th>";
echo "</tr>";
echo "</thead>";
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
echo "<tr align=center>";
echo "<th><h4>{$row["titre"]}</h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4>{$row["genre"]}</h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4>{$row["age_legal"]}</h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4>{$row["duree"]}</h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4>{$row["3D"]}</h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4>{$row["nom_realisateur"]}</h4></th>";
echo "<th><h4><a href=\"{$row["bande_annonce"]}\">voir bande d'annonce</a></h4></th>";
echo "</tr>";
}
echo "</table>";
?>
Ho sottolineato il problema nella prima pagina... cosa devo aggiungere, che variabile devo riportare e cosa devo mettere nella query perché mi funzioni
Grazie !!