Ciao ragazzi! Ho questo script:
codice:
<HTML>

<script type='text/javascript'>

var cell = null;     //Azzero  il focus

function modifica(obj)
{
    if (cell == null)    
    {
    cell = obj;         //Creo "Cell"
    obj.innerHTML = "<input type='text' id='newtext' value='" + obj.innerHTML + "' onChange='save();' style='border:none'></input>";    
    document.getElementById("newtext").focus();    
    }
}

function save()  
{
    var nuovoVal = document.getElementById("newtext").value;   
    cell.innerHTML = nuovoVal;                                
    cell=null;   
}

        
</SCRIPT>

<BODY>

<TABLE border=2>
<form method="post" action="salva.php">
    <TR>
    <TD onclick="modifica(this);" ><input type="hidden" name="cella_1" >Cella testo 1</TD>
    </TR>
    <TR>
    <TD onclick="modifica(this);" ><input type="hidden" name="cella_2" >Cella testo 2</TD>
    </TR>
     <TR>
         <TD align="right"><input type="submit" value="INVIA"></TD>
     </TR>
     </form>
</TABLE>
</BODY>
</HTML>
Vorrei però salvare i dati a prescindere se il contenuto delle celle sia stato modificato o meno. Come posso fare affinchè in "salva.php" possa acquisire i dati, essendo dinamici?