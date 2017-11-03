Ciao ragazzi! Ho questo script:
Vorrei però salvare i dati a prescindere se il contenuto delle celle sia stato modificato o meno. Come posso fare affinchè in "salva.php" possa acquisire i dati, essendo dinamici?
codice:
<HTML>
<script type='text/javascript'>
var cell = null; //Azzero il focus
function modifica(obj)
{
if (cell == null)
{
cell = obj; //Creo "Cell"
obj.innerHTML = "<input type='text' id='newtext' value='" + obj.innerHTML + "' onChange='save();' style='border:none'></input>";
document.getElementById("newtext").focus();
}
}
function save()
{
var nuovoVal = document.getElementById("newtext").value;
cell.innerHTML = nuovoVal;
cell=null;
}
</SCRIPT>
<BODY>
<TABLE border=2>
<form method="post" action="salva.php">
<TR>
<TD onclick="modifica(this);" ><input type="hidden" name="cella_1" >Cella testo 1</TD>
</TR>
<TR>
<TD onclick="modifica(this);" ><input type="hidden" name="cella_2" >Cella testo 2</TD>
</TR>
<TR>
<TD align="right"><input type="submit" value="INVIA"></TD>
</TR>
</form>
</TABLE>
</BODY>
</HTML>