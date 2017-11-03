Discussione: how to Convert Apple Mail data into Outlook??

As everyone knows, Apple Mail is used to handle your email communication between one user and another, and basically uses the storage method as MBOX file format (maintainsApple emails and all types of data). Similarly, Microsoft Outlook stores certain emails in a (PST to Work Online) file format in more synchronized. When it comes to migrating emails from Apple Mail to Outlook, it's important to convert their working format from one format to another.
read this article
http://articleneed.com/2-scenarios-to-export-e-mails-from-apple-mail-to-ms-outlook/