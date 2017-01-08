Salve a tutti,

non ci crederete ma sono quasi 5 settimane che tento di inserire un semplice banner in cima ad un forum e non ne vengo a capo perche' c'e' di mezzo un file JScript con cui non sono abituato a smanettare.

Mi sono stati forniti 3 files x ognuno dei 2 banners piu' le istruzioni.

I 3 files sono:

- immagine jpg del banner
- file HTML
- file JScript

Sono riuscito a farlo animare in un sito di test e potete vederlo a questo link:

http://www.evotrading.it/forum/Theme...la_728x90.html

Il banner 728x90 dovrebbe andare a sostituire il banner che si trova in cima a questo link:

http://www.investireinazioni.it/forum/index.php

Il problema e' che sono abituato ad inserirli in questo modo:


echo '<a href="http://www.investireinazioni.it/segnali-trading-via-telegram" title="Segnali di Trading"><img src="http://www.investireinazioni.it/forum/Themes/default/images/promogiugno2017b.gif" width="728" height="90" border="0" alt="Segnali di Trading" /></a>';

Ma se lo metto come faccio di solito, non viene animato quindi non ho idea di come inserirlo e visto che non ci riuscivo, ho chiesto aiuto a chi me li ha inviati...i quali mi hanno risposto:

"onestamente è la prima volta che abbiamo tutti questi problemi per l’inserimento di un semplice banner in formato html5 su un sito e lavoriamo con davvero tantissimi editori e concessionarie.

Detto ciò, abbiamo modificato la tipologia di tracciamento: in allegato trova un tag di full redirect da copiare e incollare sul suo sito.

Basta copiare e in collare la parte di codice relativa al JavaScript tag nell’area del sito in cui è prevista la presenza del banner."
Qui si trovano i files:

https://we.tl/vTwZ6JHSgm

e queste sono le istruzioni aggiornate:


Notes:

Never implement a JUMP tag without a corresponding AD tag, as this will result in no impressions or clicks being counted for the associated tag set.

To ensure proper cache-busting, replace [timestamp] with a dynamically generated random number.
Learn more at https://support.google.com/dcm/partner/answer/2837435

The publisher needs to insert device IDs into dc_rdid to enable in-app conversion tracking.
Learn more at https://support.google.com/dcm/partn...2826636#mobile

Customised URL parameters should be set as HTML attributes for the ins tag.
Learn more at https://support.google.com/dcm/partn...er/6080468#how

===============================================

Advertiser: Sella
Campaign: Banca Sella_Websella Agosto Settembre 2017
Campaign External ID: 209637

===============================================

Site: MEC-Investireinborsa.club
Placement: 728x90_Investireinborsa.club
Run Dates: 08/01/2017 - 12/31/2017
Size: 728x90
External ID: 279915


JavaScript Tag:
<ins class='dcmads' style='display:inline-block;width:728px;height:90px'
data-dcm-placement='N4199.3097302MEC-INVESTIREINBORS/B20185325.207369507'
data-dcm-rendering-mode='script'
data-dcm-https-only
data-dcm-resettable-device-id=''
data-dcm-app-id=''>
<script src='https://www.googletagservices.com/dcm/dcmads.js'></script>
</ins>


Iframe/JavaScript:
<ins class='dcmads' style='display:inline-block;width:728px;height:90px'
data-dcm-placement='N4199.3097302MEC-INVESTIREINBORS/B20185325.207369507'
data-dcm-rendering-mode='iframe'
data-dcm-https-only
data-dcm-resettable-device-id=''
data-dcm-app-id=''>
<script src='https://www.googletagservices.com/dcm/dcmads.js'></script>
</ins>


Note: The following tags are in the legacy format. Only traffic them if there is a clear issue with the equivalent <ins> tag (JavaScript or Iframe/JavaScript) above. See https://support.google.com/dcm/partn...er/6080468#how for more details.


Legacy JavaScript Tag:
<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N4199.3097302MEC-INVESTIREINBORS/B20185325.207369507;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment =?">
</SCRIPT>




Legacy Iframe/JavaScript Tag:
<IFRAME SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adi/N4199.3097302MEC-INVESTIREINBORS/B20185325.207369507;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment =?" WIDTH=728 HEIGHT=90 MARGINWIDTH=0 MARGINHEIGHT=0 HSPACE=0 VSPACE=0 FRAMEBORDER=0 SCROLLING=no BORDERCOLOR='#000000'>
<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N4199.3097302MEC-INVESTIREINBORS/B20185325.207369507;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment =?">
</SCRIPT>
</IFRAME>


Internal Redirect Tags:


Image URL (USE THIS TAG IN DFP ONLY):
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/ad/N4...9507;sz=728x90


Click-Through URL (USE THIS TAG IN DFP ONLY):
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/jump/...9507;sz=728x90


qualche buon anima saprebbe aiutarmi?

Grazie