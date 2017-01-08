Notes:
Never implement a JUMP tag without a corresponding AD tag, as this will result in no impressions or clicks being counted for the associated tag set.
To ensure proper cache-busting, replace [timestamp] with a dynamically generated random number.
Learn more at https://support.google.com/dcm/partner/answer/2837435
The publisher needs to insert device IDs into dc_rdid to enable in-app conversion tracking.
Learn more at https://support.google.com/dcm/partn...2826636#mobile
Customised URL parameters should be set as HTML attributes for the ins tag.
Learn more at https://support.google.com/dcm/partn...er/6080468#how
Advertiser: Sella
Campaign: Banca Sella_Websella Agosto Settembre 2017
Campaign External ID: 209637
Site: MEC-Investireinborsa.club
Placement: 728x90_Investireinborsa.club
Run Dates: 08/01/2017 - 12/31/2017
Size: 728x90
External ID: 279915
JavaScript Tag:
<ins class='dcmads' style='display:inline-block;width:728px;height:90px'
data-dcm-placement='N4199.3097302MEC-INVESTIREINBORS/B20185325.207369507'
data-dcm-rendering-mode='script'
data-dcm-https-only
data-dcm-resettable-device-id=''
data-dcm-app-id=''>
<script src='https://www.googletagservices.com/dcm/dcmads.js'></script>
</ins>
Iframe/JavaScript
:
<ins class='dcmads' style='display:inline-block;width:728px;height:90px'
data-dcm-placement='N4199.3097302MEC-INVESTIREINBORS/B20185325.207369507'
data-dcm-rendering-mode='iframe'
data-dcm-https-only
data-dcm-resettable-device-id=''
data-dcm-app-id=''>
<script src='https://www.googletagservices.com/dcm/dcmads.js'></script>
</ins>
Note: The following tags are in the legacy format. Only traffic them if there is a clear issue with the equivalent <ins> tag (JavaScript or Iframe/JavaScript) above. See https://support.google.com/dcm/partn...er/6080468#how
for more details.
Legacy JavaScript Tag:
<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N4199.3097302MEC-INVESTIREINBORS/B20185325.207369507;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment =?">
</SCRIPT>
Legacy Iframe/JavaScript Tag:
<IFRAME SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adi/N4199.3097302MEC-INVESTIREINBORS/B20185325.207369507;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment =?" WIDTH=728 HEIGHT=90 MARGINWIDTH=0 MARGINHEIGHT=0 HSPACE=0 VSPACE=0 FRAMEBORDER=0 SCROLLING=no BORDERCOLOR='#000000'>
<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N4199.3097302MEC-INVESTIREINBORS/B20185325.207369507;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment =?">
</SCRIPT>
</IFRAME>
Internal Redirect Tags:
Image URL (USE THIS TAG IN DFP ONLY):
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/ad/N4...9507;sz=728x90
Click-Through URL (USE THIS TAG IN DFP ONLY):
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/jump/...9507;sz=728x90