"onestamente è la prima volta che abbiamo tutti questi problemi per l’inserimento di un semplice banner in formato html5 su un sito e lavoriamo con davvero tantissimi editori e concessionarie.Detto ciò, abbiamo modificato la tipologia di tracciamento: in allegato trova un tag di full redirect da copiare e incollare sul suo sito.Basta copiare e in collare la parte di codice relativa al JavaScript tag nell’area del sito in cui è prevista la presenza del banner."