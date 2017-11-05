codice:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <type> <input type="number_digit"> <portrait> <touch_mask touch="1"> <comment>PORTRAIT configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - NUMBER</comment> </touch_mask> ... to 10 element </portrait> <landscape> <touch_mask touch="1"> <comment>LANDSCAPE configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - NUMBER</comment> </touch_mask> ... to 10 element </landscape> </input> <input type="text"> <portrait> <touch_mask touch="1"> <comment>PORTRAIT configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - TEXT</comment> </touch_mask> ... to 10 element </portrait> <landscape> <touch_mask touch="1"> <comment>LANDSCAPE configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - TEXT</comment> </touch_mask> ... to 10 element </landscape> </input> <input type="phone"> <portrait> <touch_mask touch="1"> <comment>PORTRAIT configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - </comment> </touch_mask> ... to 10 element </portrait> <landscape> <touch_mask touch="1"> <comment>LANDSCAPE configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - </comment> </touch_mask> ... to 10 element </landscape> </input> <input type="password"> <portrait> <touch_mask touch="1"> <comment>PORTRAIT configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - PASSWORD</comment> </touch_mask> ... to 10 element </portrait> <landscape> <touch_mask touch="1"> <comment>LANDSCAPE configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - PASSWORD</comment> </touch_mask> ... to 10 element </landscape> </input> <input type="andress"> <portrait> <touch_mask touch="1"> <comment>PORTRAIT configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - ANDRESS</comment> </touch_mask> ... to 10 element </portrait> <landscape> <touch_mask touch="1"> <comment>LANDSCAPE configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - ANDRESS</comment> </touch_mask> ... to 10 element </landscape> </input> </type>