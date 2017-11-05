ciao, mi trovo nella neccessità di simulare una struttura gerarchica di un file XML in un DB di sqlite, questo è un file di esmepio,utile solo per capirne la struttura :
il problema è che non so esattamente come mi conviene organizzare il DB, creo una tabella per ogni tipo di oggetto e poi includo degli indici per i vari figli?
codice:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<type>
<input type="number_digit">
<portrait>
<touch_mask touch="1">
<comment>PORTRAIT configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - NUMBER</comment>
</touch_mask>
... to 10 element
</portrait>
<landscape>
<touch_mask touch="1">
<comment>LANDSCAPE configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - NUMBER</comment>
</touch_mask>
... to 10 element
</landscape>
</input>
<input type="text">
<portrait>
<touch_mask touch="1">
<comment>PORTRAIT configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - TEXT</comment>
</touch_mask>
... to 10 element
</portrait>
<landscape>
<touch_mask touch="1">
<comment>LANDSCAPE configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - TEXT</comment>
</touch_mask>
... to 10 element
</landscape>
</input>
<input type="phone">
<portrait>
<touch_mask touch="1">
<comment>PORTRAIT configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - </comment>
</touch_mask>
... to 10 element
</portrait>
<landscape>
<touch_mask touch="1">
<comment>LANDSCAPE configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - </comment>
</touch_mask>
... to 10 element
</landscape>
</input>
<input type="password">
<portrait>
<touch_mask touch="1">
<comment>PORTRAIT configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - PASSWORD</comment>
</touch_mask>
... to 10 element
</portrait>
<landscape>
<touch_mask touch="1">
<comment>LANDSCAPE configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - PASSWORD</comment>
</touch_mask>
... to 10 element
</landscape>
</input>
<input type="andress">
<portrait>
<touch_mask touch="1">
<comment>PORTRAIT configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - ANDRESS</comment>
</touch_mask>
... to 10 element
</portrait>
<landscape>
<touch_mask touch="1">
<comment>LANDSCAPE configuration 1 touch - SMALL SCREEN [4in] - ANDRESS</comment>
</touch_mask>
... to 10 element
</landscape>
</input>
</type>
creo una tabella touch_mask, oggetto che desidero estrarre dal DB tramite query, con specificati al suo interno dei campi che mi determinano le carrateristiche descritte dai genitori(input type,landscape/portrait,touch number)?
voi come affrontereste questo problema? thx