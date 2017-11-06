Sul mio nas ho creato un git repository seguendo più o meno questa guida:
https://www.synology.com/it-it/knowl...M/help/Git/git
Quindi ho creato anche l'apposito file composer.json (sul nas), sono ritornato sul mio computer normale con linux/ubuntu, ed ho iniziato a fare qualche prova:
Come mai non funziona?
codice:
+ cd /test
+ cat composer.json
{
"require": {
"test/test": "*"
},
"repositories": {
"test/test": {
"type": "vcs",
"url": "nas:/volume1/git/test"
}
}
}
+ composer update
You are running composer with xdebug enabled. This has a major impact on runtime performance. See https://getcomposer.org/xdebug
Loading composer repositories with package information
Updating dependencies (including require-dev)
Your requirements could not be resolved to an installable set of packages.
Problem 1
- The requested package test/test could not be found in any version, there may be a typo in the package name.
Potential causes:
- A typo in the package name
- The package is not available in a stable-enough version according to your minimum-stability setting
see <https://getcomposer.org/doc/04-schema.md#minimum-stability> for more details.
Read <https://getcomposer.org/doc/articles/troubleshooting.md> for further common problems.
L'unica soluzione che ho trovato è clonare direttamente il repository
funziona, ma non è proprio quello che voglio...
codice:
$ git clone ssh://nas/volume1/git/test