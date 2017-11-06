Sul mio nas ho creato un git repository seguendo più o meno questa guida:
Quindi ho creato anche l'apposito file composer.json (sul nas), sono ritornato sul mio computer normale con linux/ubuntu, ed ho iniziato a fare qualche prova:


codice:
+ cd /test
+ cat composer.json
{
    "require": {
        "test/test": "*"
    },
    "repositories": {
        "test/test": {
            "type": "vcs",
            "url": "nas:/volume1/git/test"
        }
    }
}
+ composer update
You are running composer with xdebug enabled. This has a major impact on runtime performance. See https://getcomposer.org/xdebug
Loading composer repositories with package information
Updating dependencies (including require-dev)         
Your requirements could not be resolved to an installable set of packages.

  Problem 1
    - The requested package test/test could not be found in any version, there may be a typo in the package name.

Potential causes:
 - A typo in the package name
 - The package is not available in a stable-enough version according to your minimum-stability setting
   see <https://getcomposer.org/doc/04-schema.md#minimum-stability> for more details.

Read <https://getcomposer.org/doc/articles/troubleshooting.md> for further common problems.
Come mai non funziona?

L'unica soluzione che ho trovato è clonare direttamente il repository

codice:
$ git clone ssh://nas/volume1/git/test
funziona, ma non è proprio quello che voglio...